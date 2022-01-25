Dr. Kanthimathi Jegathesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jegathesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanthimathi Jegathesan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Kanagaratnam Jegathesan MD PC2271 E Main St, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 753-2146
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
such a great doctor. He took care of my parents with great care and compassion. i can't say enough good things about him. his office staff is wonderful.
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1023112034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
