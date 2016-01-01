Dr. Kara Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kara Lewis, MD
Dr. Kara Lewis, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1760MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CRS
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kara Lewis, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417061185
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute Child Neurology
- St Joseph'S Hospital And Med Center Pediatrics
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
