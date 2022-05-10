Overview

Dr. Kara Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Parker works at HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER WHITTIER CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Golden Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.