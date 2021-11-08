Dr. Karan Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karan Verma, MD
Dr. Karan Verma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
Atlanta Vamc250 N Arcadia Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 297-1540
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener and good bedside manner. Dr. Vernal Knows what treatment is needed after evaluation. He is Kind and compassionate. He knows all his patients by their name. He treated me for pain management of back and knees and I feel great.
About Dr. Karan Verma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1396010484
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center In Los Angles, Ca
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
- McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
