Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD
Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 316-0046
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
I had a stroke April 4th 2019. I had a headache and pain in my eye just prior to having a stroke. Dr G started me on Prednisone right away for he felt I had temporal arteritis (inflammation of the blood vessels to the brain). By acting quickly Dr G saved my vision. Dr G has a wonderful bedside manner and I am very thankful he is my neurologist.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Gadelmola has seen patients for Vertigo, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadelmola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadelmola speaks Arabic.
