Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD

Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Gadelmola works at Clear Lake Neuro Specialists in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gadelmola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Lake Regional Medical Center
    Clear Lake Regional Medical Center
400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 230, Webster, TX 77598
(281) 316-0046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2020
    I had a stroke April 4th 2019. I had a headache and pain in my eye just prior to having a stroke. Dr G started me on Prednisone right away for he felt I had temporal arteritis (inflammation of the blood vessels to the brain). By acting quickly Dr G saved my vision. Dr G has a wonderful bedside manner and I am very thankful he is my neurologist.
    Cindy Guglietta — Feb 09, 2020
    About Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 15 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1558625921
    Education & Certifications

    AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadelmola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gadelmola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gadelmola works at Clear Lake Neuro Specialists in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gadelmola’s profile.

    Dr. Gadelmola has seen patients for Vertigo, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadelmola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gadelmola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadelmola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadelmola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadelmola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

