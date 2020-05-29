See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
3.6 (42)
Overview

Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel works at AZ Prim Cre& E Vly Prim Cre in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Valley Primary Care LLC
    East Valley Primary Care LLC
3035 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85212
(480) 736-1777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 29, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Mogharbal since she first opened her practice many years ago. I couldn't be more pleased with her. She is smart, professional, easy to talk to and explains everything well.
    — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245222074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel works at AZ Prim Cre& E Vly Prim Cre in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

