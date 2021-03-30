Dr. Karen Bednarski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bednarski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Bednarski, MD
Dr. Karen Bednarski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA|ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At Univers and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Bednarski works at
Dr. Bednarski's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Medical Center7707 Fannin St Ste 195, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-0045Monday8:30am - 5:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday9:30am - 6:45pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
-
2
Allergy & ENT Associates561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste G, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 764-9239
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bednarski?
Dr. Bednarski is the best. My experience has been fantastic. I recommend her to all my friends and family. I’ve been to two other allergist in the past. I will follow her wherever she goes.
About Dr. Karen Bednarski, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1255540175
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Nasal and Sinus Institute
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina
- ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA|ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At Univers
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bednarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bednarski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bednarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bednarski works at
Dr. Bednarski has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bednarski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bednarski speaks German and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bednarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bednarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.