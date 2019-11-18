Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Brown, MD
Dr. Karen Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Gastroenterology - North Haven4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 288-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Karen Brown demonstrates the highest level of competence. I have been her patient for many years and have always been pleased and extremely satisfied with her treatment and care. Dr. Brown goes beyond knowledge of medicine, symptoms, etc. She knows me, my sensitivities, concerns, personality, and more. In short, she knows me, the person as will as the patient. She is amazing and among the very best of doctors.
About Dr. Karen Brown, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1285609412
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.