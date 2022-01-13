Overview of Dr. Karen Harris, MD

Dr. Karen Harris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Women's Group of North Florida in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.