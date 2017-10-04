Overview

Dr. Karen Jordan, MD is a Dermatologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospital Southlake and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.