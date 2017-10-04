See All Dermatologists in Munster, IN
Dr. Karen Jordan, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Jordan, MD is a Dermatologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospital Southlake and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Jordan works at Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana
    9120 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 513-9415
  2
    Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana
    311 E 89th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 769-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Allergic Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 04, 2017
    Dr Jordan is a very kind and compassionate professional. You are treated with respect by every member of her staff. Her skills and experience are apparent.
    Valparaiso, IN — Oct 04, 2017
    About Dr. Karen Jordan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447211941
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Micrographic Surg
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • University Chicago C Weiss Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University
