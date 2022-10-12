Overview of Dr. Karen Karwa, MD

Dr. Karen Karwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Karwa works at Neurology of The Rockies PC in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.