Dr. Karen Karwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Neurology of The Rockies PC125 Inverness Dr E Ste 330, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0687
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr Karwa is a caring brilliant doctor. She was so thorough with testing for my husband’s neuro issues She diagnosed him with accuracy I am so appreciated for her
About Dr. Karen Karwa, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205114485
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Karwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karwa has seen patients for Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karwa.
