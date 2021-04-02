Dr. Kleeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Kleeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Kleeman, MD
Dr. Karen Kleeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Kleeman's Office Locations
- 1 531 12th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402 Directions (310) 394-4772
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kleeman is the kindest, most knowledgeable & caring doctor I have ever met. She is very smart, and explains things in a way that is scientific, yet doesn’t go over your head. She’s a bit old school - she takes notes with a notepad & pencil. But she’s very up to date with the literature.
About Dr. Karen Kleeman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1962690057
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
