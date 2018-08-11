Dr. Karen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Lee, MD
Dr. Karen Lee, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee did a biopsy on me, my first experience with this. It was scary but she handled it with compassion, dignity and professionalism, and I am grateful to her.
About Dr. Karen Lee, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992030423
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
