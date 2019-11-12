See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Karen Sun, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Sun, MD

Dr. Karen Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sun works at Integrative Wellness Center in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sun's Office Locations

    Karen Sunm.d Inc
    4 Hughes Ste 150, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 768-6780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Arthritis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Ratings & Reviews
Nov 12, 2019
Dr Sun is amazing! My quality of life improved drastically under her care. I had interstitial cystitis and other issues keeping me in pain and discomfort every day. I no longer have IC and my other issues have cleared up. I love how she takes into account the whole person including hormone levels, stress, lifestyle, etc in order to come up with your own individualized program. The whole office is professional and kind. I am so grateful to have found Fr Sun 2 years ago.
Diana — Nov 12, 2019
About Dr. Karen Sun, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1326229220
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sun works at Integrative Wellness Center in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sun’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

