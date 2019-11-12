Dr. Karen Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Sun, MD
Dr. Karen Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
Karen Sunm.d Inc4 Hughes Ste 150, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 768-6780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sun is amazing! My quality of life improved drastically under her care. I had interstitial cystitis and other issues keeping me in pain and discomfort every day. I no longer have IC and my other issues have cleared up. I love how she takes into account the whole person including hormone levels, stress, lifestyle, etc in order to come up with your own individualized program. The whole office is professional and kind. I am so grateful to have found Fr Sun 2 years ago.
About Dr. Karen Sun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326229220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.