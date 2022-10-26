Overview of Dr. Karim Salame, MD

Dr. Karim Salame, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.



Dr. Salame works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.