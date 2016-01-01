See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Karin Chen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karin Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center
    550 5th Ave Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 635-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetes
Abdominal Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetes

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Karin Chen, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1477896066
Education & Certifications

  • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

