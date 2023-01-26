Overview of Dr. Karin Evan, MD

Dr. Karin Evan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Evan works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.