Dr. Karin Evan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karin Evan, MD
Dr. Karin Evan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Evan works at
Dr. Evan's Office Locations
Jane Chandler, MA, CCC-SLP2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn3960 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 201, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-8443
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had multiple sinus infections in the past 12 months, and Dr. Evan was very thorough in assessing my situation. We discussed how to treat these infections moving forward and she was patient in answering all of my questions.
About Dr. Karin Evan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
