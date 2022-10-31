Overview of Dr. Karin Riggs, MD

Dr. Karin Riggs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Riggs works at Primary Care Physicians in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.