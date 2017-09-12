See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Karina Garcia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karina Garcia, MD

Dr. Karina Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Garcia works at Mara K Sweeney MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mara Sweeney MD
    1509 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 560-6675
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Karina Garcia, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821374075
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karina Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garcia works at Mara K Sweeney MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

