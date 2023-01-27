Dr. Karina Richani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Richani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karina Richani, MD
Dr. Karina Richani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Richani's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 379-4774Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and personable. Explained everything clearly. She is very caring and obviously has much concern for her patients. I would not hesitate for a second to recommend her.
About Dr. Karina Richani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Consultants in Ophthalmic and Facial Plastic Surgery
- Kresge Eye Institute / Wayne State University
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richani has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richani speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.