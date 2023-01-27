Overview of Dr. Karina Richani, MD

Dr. Karina Richani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Richani works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.