Overview

Dr. Karis Cho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at ONE MEDICAL GROUP in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.