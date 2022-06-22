Overview of Dr. Karl Bilderback, MD

Dr. Karl Bilderback, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Bilderback works at LSU HEALTH CENTER FOR ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.