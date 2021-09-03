See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Hurst-Wicker works at Desert Pain Institute in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Pain Institute
    6309 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 325-3801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Pipefitters
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 03, 2021
    Dr H is a partner in my pain management treatment. He listens, provides information on alternatives, and ultimately works with me to reach the right course of treatment.
    PMc — Sep 03, 2021
    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962698654
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst-Wicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurst-Wicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurst-Wicker works at Desert Pain Institute in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hurst-Wicker’s profile.

    Dr. Hurst-Wicker has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurst-Wicker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst-Wicker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst-Wicker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst-Wicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst-Wicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

