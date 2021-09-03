Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst-Wicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Hurst-Wicker works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Pain Institute6309 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 325-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr H is a partner in my pain management treatment. He listens, provides information on alternatives, and ultimately works with me to reach the right course of treatment.
About Dr. Karl Hurst-Wicker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962698654
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Boston Univ
- Anesthesiology
