Dr. Karl Limmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Limmer, MD
Dr. Karl Limmer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Limmer's Office Locations
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center8010 Frost St Ste P, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 300-4747Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explains well the procedure. He has great bedside manner. Glad we got him as my husband's surgeon to fix his aortic aneurysm. His NPs, LVN and all his staff members are awesome as well especially Sheryl their scheduler. I highly recommend Dr Limmer to those who needs heart surgery. Great MD!
About Dr. Karl Limmer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
