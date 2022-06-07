Overview of Dr. Karl Limmer, MD

Dr. Karl Limmer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Limmer works at Sharp Cardiovascular Thorac Ctr in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.