Dr. Karl Luketic, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Luketic, MD
Dr. Karl Luketic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Luketic works at
Dr. Luketic's Office Locations
Sunforest Vision Center Inc.3915 Sunforest Ct, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 450-3337
- 2 3118 Stonegate Dr, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 450-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great service, friendly, short wait times and easy to get in for emergency appointments!
About Dr. Karl Luketic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669477998
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luketic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luketic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luketic works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luketic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luketic.
