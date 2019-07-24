Overview of Dr. Karl Luketic, MD

Dr. Karl Luketic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Luketic works at Sunforest Vision Center Inc. in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.