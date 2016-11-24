See All Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Karl Marku, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karl Marku, MD

Dr. Karl Marku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia University.

Dr. Marku works at Family Behavioral Health in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pfitzner Family Psychiatric Care, PLC
    3666 N Miller Rd Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 481-0858
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Behavioral Health
    2632 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 957-2507

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Binge Eating Disorder
Bulimia
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Hypochondriasis
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Schizophrenia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Nov 24, 2016
    Very good doctor. DR Marku truly cares about his patients. So refreshing to have phyciatrist that is upbeat,good listener and treats patients With respect. I see him at the Erickson clinic in Phoenix. I live in Scottsdale and wish I could see him at Scottsdale office.
    Lydia H in Scottsdale, AZ — Nov 24, 2016
    About Dr. Karl Marku, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841490232
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Marku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marku accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Marku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marku has seen patients for Phobia and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

