Dr. Karl Marku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karl Marku, MD
Dr. Karl Marku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia University.
Dr. Marku works at
Dr. Marku's Office Locations
Pfitzner Family Psychiatric Care, PLC3666 N Miller Rd Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 481-0858Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Southwest Behavioral Health2632 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 957-2507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. DR Marku truly cares about his patients. So refreshing to have phyciatrist that is upbeat,good listener and treats patients With respect. I see him at the Erickson clinic in Phoenix. I live in Scottsdale and wish I could see him at Scottsdale office.
About Dr. Karl Marku, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841490232
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Ben Gurion University In Collaboration With Columbia University
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marku accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marku has seen patients for Phobia and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marku speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marku.
