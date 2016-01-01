Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD
Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bear, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Dr. McIntosh's Office Locations
Advoserv Programs Inc.4185 Kirkwood St Georges Rd, Bear, DE 19701 Directions (302) 836-8917
- 2 5151 W Woodmill Dr Unit 19, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 999-1106
Drs. Robert W. Kidd and Charis O'connor PA850 S STATE ST, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 644-7664
Cbh1300 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 594-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karl McIntosh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578677217
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
