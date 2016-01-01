Overview of Dr. Karl Sylvester, MD

Dr. Karl Sylvester, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They completed their residency with Pa Hospital Uphs



Dr. Sylvester works at Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery in Stanford, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.