Dr. Karl Sze, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Maine Medical Partners-mainehealth Cardiology96 Campus Dr Ste 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sze was attentive and explicit in what was occurring to me during a surprise visit to the ER and then cardiology. He put me right at ease during a very stressful situation. He explained the steps that would be taken to assess my condition and then a plan moving forward. He then took the time to get to know me a bit better. He is an absolutely terrific physician and a model for students and primary care physicians.
About Dr. Karl Sze, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1184640963
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- U Mich Hosps
- New York Hosp
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sze works at
