Overview of Dr. Karla Querbes, MD

Dr. Karla Querbes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane University School of Medicine



Dr. Querbes works at Tri-State Medical Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.