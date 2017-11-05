Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian-Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter, MD
Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Christian-Ritter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Christian-Ritter's Office Locations
-
1
Office211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christian-Ritter?
My baby was in the NICU when he arrived via emergency c-section due to distress. Dr. Ritter came to my room, reassured me that she was going to take the absolute best care of my son they could and told me her plan for him immediately. She then gave me a hug, after all I probably look perfectly terrified after the long night I had. When he was born, the first 48 hours were terrifying, but she explained everything that was happening and what she was doing to help.
About Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154371722
Education & Certifications
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- Creighton U
- Creighton U
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian-Ritter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian-Ritter accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Christian-Ritter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Christian-Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian-Ritter works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian-Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian-Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian-Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian-Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.