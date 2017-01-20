Overview of Dr. Karma Cinnante, DO

Dr. Karma Cinnante, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Cinnante works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY and Tuckahoe, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.