Overview of Dr. Karol Otteman, DO

Dr. Karol Otteman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Otteman works at WESTSIDE OB-GYN in Livonia, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.