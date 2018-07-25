Overview of Dr. Karol Zakalik, MD

Dr. Karol Zakalik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Zakalik works at Southeast Michigan Neurosurgery Pllc in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.