Dr. Karoline Asbell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karoline Asbell, DDS
Overview
Dr. Karoline Asbell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Asbell works at
Locations
-
1
Karoline Asbell D.D.S7300 Camino Real Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 468-8177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asbell?
After an accident, Dr. Asbell fit me in immediately. She is extremely compassionate and caring (as is everyone in the office), assessed my injury, and secure an appointment with a specialist that same day. She is highly skilled, explains everything clearly, and does great work. Her office staff is great too.
About Dr. Karoline Asbell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1295972289
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asbell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asbell accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Asbell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Asbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asbell works at
Dr. Asbell speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
619 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.