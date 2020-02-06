Overview of Dr. Karri Huber, DO

Dr. Karri Huber, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Huber works at Froedtert Drexel Town Square Health Center in Oak Creek, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.