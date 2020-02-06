Dr. Karri Huber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karri Huber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karri Huber, DO
Dr. Karri Huber, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Huber works at
Dr. Huber's Office Locations
Froedtert Drexel Town Square Health Center7901 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 346-8000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huber?
Best Rheumatologist Around!
About Dr. Karri Huber, DO
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093805319
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huber has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.