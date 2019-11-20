See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Los Gatos, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD

Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

Dr. Balakrishnan works at Lucile Packard Children's Pediatric ENT in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Balakrishnan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald Joseph MD Inc
    14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 724-4800
  2. 2
    LPCH Specialty Center South Bay
    14777 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 724-4800
  3. 3
    Watson Court
    2452 Watson Ct, Palo Alto, CA 94303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 724-4800
  4. 4
    Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
    730 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 724-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
CHARGE Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Airways Chevron Icon
Choanal Atresia - Deafness - Heart Defect - Dysmorphism Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate - Bilateral Choanal Atresia - Curly Hair - Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Congenital Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Hygroma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cleft Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Web Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neonatal Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Newborn Breathing Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Agenesis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Aspiration Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
Tracheitis Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528070844
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
