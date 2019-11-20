Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD
Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Dr. Balakrishnan works at
Dr. Balakrishnan's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Joseph MD Inc14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 724-4800
-
2
LPCH Specialty Center South Bay14777 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 724-4800
-
3
Watson Court2452 Watson Ct, Palo Alto, CA 94303 Directions (650) 724-4800
-
4
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital730 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 724-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balakrishnan?
Our daughter has laryngomalacia and so we had many appointments with Dr Balakrishnan, as well as a surgery, and he was wonderful throughout. Listened to our concerns and explained things very well. We always felt heard and felt like our daughter was in good hands. We were very thankful to have worked with him.
About Dr. Karthik Balakrishnan, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528070844
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- University of Washington
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balakrishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balakrishnan works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.