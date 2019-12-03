Dr. Gunachelvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karthik Gunachelvan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karthik Gunachelvan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Life Laboratories305 Bicentennial Hwy, Springfield, MA 01118 Directions (413) 733-4101
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. G is my mothers doctor and I take her to all appointments. We both like him very much.explains well,kind and very caring
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1740604941
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gunachelvan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunachelvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
