Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (636)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Tesmer works at Visage Laser & Skin Care Center- Katarzyna J. Tesmer in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visage Laser & Skin Care Center- Katarzyna J. Tesmer
    5636 E La Palma Ave Ste C, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 230-6298
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Fractora
Botox® Injection
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Fractora

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fractora
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 636 ratings
    Patient Ratings (636)
    5 Star
    (631)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2022
    i had rha i love my results
    Anonymous — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679662753
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Residency
    • LAC USC Medical Center
    Internship
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tesmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tesmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tesmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tesmer works at Visage Laser & Skin Care Center- Katarzyna J. Tesmer in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tesmer’s profile.

    636 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tesmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tesmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

