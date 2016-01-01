Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD
Overview of Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD
Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Sadri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sadri's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 419-9612
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadri?
About Dr. Katayoun Sadri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205878642
Education & Certifications
- MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadri works at
Dr. Sadri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.