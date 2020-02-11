Overview

Dr. Katherine Abbo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.