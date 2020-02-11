Dr. Katherine Abbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Abbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Abbo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6121 GREEN BAY RD, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 359-1652
-
2
Aurora Lakeland Medical CenterW3985 County Road Nn, Elkhorn, WI 53121 Directions (262) 741-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbo?
I love this Dr. she took excellent care of my son.
About Dr. Katherine Abbo, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962488965
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.