Dr. Katherine Bloom, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Allergy and Asthma Care55 Walls Dr Ste 405, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-7070
Allergy and Asthma Care500 Monroe Tpke, Monroe, CT 06468 Directions (203) 445-1960
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Exceptionally thorough. A great diagnostician. Caring and practical
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
