Dr. Katherine Feingold, MD
Dr. Katherine Feingold, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Bartky Healthcare Center513 W Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 325, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 533-1195
I've had more psychiatrists than I care to count in my life, and most of my experiences weren't the best. But Dr. Feingold is by far the best psychiatrist I've ever had or heard of. I'd recommend her to anyone I know.
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Feingold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.
