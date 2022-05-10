See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD

Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Frachetti works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frachetti's Office Locations

    Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC
    1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 768-4636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 10, 2022
    Dr. Frachetti is a Outstanding Doctor, who is very caring and attentive to Her patients. I have been with Her for many years and She expects Me to comply and follow Her recommendations and She follows through. Be on time for appointments to get the best visit.
    April Green — May 10, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508028531
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frachetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frachetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frachetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frachetti works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Frachetti’s profile.

    Dr. Frachetti has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frachetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Frachetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frachetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frachetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frachetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

