Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Frachetti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 768-4636
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Frachetti is a Outstanding Doctor, who is very caring and attentive to Her patients. I have been with Her for many years and She expects Me to comply and follow Her recommendations and She follows through. Be on time for appointments to get the best visit.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1508028531
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Frachetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frachetti has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frachetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Frachetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frachetti.
