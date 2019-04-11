Overview

Dr. Katherine Mahon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mahon works at Center For Family Health in Springfield, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.