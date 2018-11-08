Dr. Katherine McGoogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGoogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine McGoogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine McGoogan, MD
Dr. Katherine McGoogan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. McGoogan works at
Dr. McGoogan's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thankful for how she has cared for my son.
About Dr. Katherine McGoogan, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407051527
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGoogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGoogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGoogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGoogan works at
Dr. McGoogan has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGoogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGoogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGoogan.
