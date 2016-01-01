See All Vascular Surgeons in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Willingboro, NJ
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD

Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. 

Dr. McMackin works at Cooper University Health Care in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McMackin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK
    651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees
    6015 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McMackin?

Photo: Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McMackin to family and friends

Dr. McMackin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McMackin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD.

About Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1568906766
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cooper University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine McMackin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMackin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McMackin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McMackin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMackin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMackin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMackin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.