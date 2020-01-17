Overview

Dr. Katherine Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Cha in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.