Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Schoyer works at North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics in Menomonee Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.