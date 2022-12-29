See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Menomonee Falls, WI
Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Schoyer works at North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics in Menomonee Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics
    W129 N 7055 Northfield Dr, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 253-9220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932140480
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kate Schoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoyer works at North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics in Menomonee Falls, WI. View the full address on Dr. Schoyer’s profile.

    Dr. Schoyer has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

