Overview of Dr. Katherine Yao, MD

Dr. Katherine Yao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Yao works at Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.