Dr. Katherine Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Yao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
I have shoulder pain in both shoulders due to my metastatic Prostate cancer. She provided injections to both which gave relief and allowed a greater range of motion
About Dr. Katherine Yao, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1598031668
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia/Cornell
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
